Hamlin Capital Management LLC Buys 2,100 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $40,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,639,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,429,000 after purchasing an additional 881,932 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 204,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 129,504 shares during the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Cfra raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $92.00. 2,534,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,635. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $68.61 and a 52 week high of $98.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.