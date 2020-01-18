Hamlin Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 30,110 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 30,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6,670.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,332,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,533 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,748.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 877,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 871,222 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,120,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,496,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,350,000 after purchasing an additional 184,048 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $138.47. 2,296,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,965. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $116.17 and a 1-year high of $138.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.73 and its 200-day moving average is $130.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.1535 per share. This represents a $4.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

