Hamlin Capital Management LLC Purchases 386,940 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,793,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,940 shares during the quarter. KeyCorp comprises about 3.2% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of KeyCorp worth $76,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 202.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEY. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.18.

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,155.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 15,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $303,618.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,974.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 670,702 shares of company stock worth $12,328,208. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.59. 9,686,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,073,223. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.77%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

