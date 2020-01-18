Hamlin Capital Management LLC Sells 13,839 Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 997,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,839 shares during the quarter. First American Financial accounts for 2.4% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $58,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,753,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,166,000 after purchasing an additional 904,259 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,129,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,366,000 after buying an additional 43,917 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,245,000 after buying an additional 99,187 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after buying an additional 199,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 934,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after buying an additional 183,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

FAF traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.02. 575,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,658. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.10. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.84. First American Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $64.37.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 8,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $499,713.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

