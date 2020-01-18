Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Acquires New Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. PPG Industries makes up approximately 0.1% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 250.4% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPG stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,781,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.16 and a 200-day moving average of $121.74. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.90 and a twelve month high of $134.36. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PPG Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price objective on PPG Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.56.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,489,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,418,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,958,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,884 shares in the company, valued at $19,484,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

