Harvest Investment Services LLC Invests $252,000 in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,526 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HGI Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 29,862 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,627,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 141,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 71,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 26,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,210,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.94. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $64.04.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Lennar’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.94.

In other Lennar news, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $625,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,102.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 237,047 shares in the company, valued at $13,288,854.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.