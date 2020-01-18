Hashgard Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One Hashgard token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Gate.io. During the last week, Hashgard has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hashgard has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.39 or 0.02995972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00202252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00030779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00131763 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,165,991,224 tokens. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

