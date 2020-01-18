Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Deutz (ETR:DEZ) a €8.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Deutz (ETR:DEZ) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DEZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Deutz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on Deutz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on Deutz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. HSBC set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on Deutz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutz in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutz has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.12 ($8.28).

Get Deutz alerts:

DEZ traded down €0.06 ($0.07) on Friday, reaching €5.11 ($5.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,421. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of €5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $617.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89. Deutz has a fifty-two week low of €4.52 ($5.26) and a fifty-two week high of €9.05 ($10.52).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Deutz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.