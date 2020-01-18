Hays (LON:HAS) Price Target Increased to GBX 160 by Analysts at Kepler Capital Markets

Hays (LON:HAS) had its price objective upped by Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HAS. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Thursday. Investec initiated coverage on Hays in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hays from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 165 ($2.17) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 168.64 ($2.22).

Shares of LON:HAS traded up GBX 2.70 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 169.40 ($2.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,577,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48. Hays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 131.80 ($1.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 186 ($2.45). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 174.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 158.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 15.40.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

