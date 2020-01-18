Hays plc (LON:HAS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hays plc (LON:HAS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 166.25 ($2.19).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hays from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hays to a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of LON HAS traded up GBX 2.70 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 169.40 ($2.23). 2,577,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,000. Hays has a 52-week low of GBX 131.80 ($1.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 186 ($2.45). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 174.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 158.45.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

