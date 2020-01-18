HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 577 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,283 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.7% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in Microsoft by 48.9% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $167.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $102.17 and a 52-week high of $163.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,274.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 25th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Nomura set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.97.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $1,645,705.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,755,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

