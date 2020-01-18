HBZ coin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,687.00 (HBZ)

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 18th. One HBZ coin token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Exmo, HitBTC and Bitlish. HBZ coin has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $22,687.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HBZ coin has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HBZ coin Profile

HBZ coin (CRYPTO:HBZ) is a token. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin . The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial . The official website for HBZ coin is www.hbzcoin.com/# . The official message board for HBZ coin is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

HBZ coin Token Trading

HBZ coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Bitlish, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HBZ coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HBZ coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

