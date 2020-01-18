Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) CFO Tricia L. Fulton Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average of $43.54.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,001,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $107,061,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $94,148,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $42,929,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $23,934,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HLIO shares. ValuEngine cut Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Helios Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

