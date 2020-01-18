Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of HSDT opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $8.42.

Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSDT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 627.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 179,336 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 6,777.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 302.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) device.

