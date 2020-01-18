Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.17

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and traded as low as $12.84. Heritage Insurance shares last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 5,915 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Heritage Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $383.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $131.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.96 million. Research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

In other news, CEO Bruce Lucas sold 75,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $1,077,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 801,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,522,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 22.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,318,000 after purchasing an additional 349,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after acquiring an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,765,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.