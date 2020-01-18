Hess (NYSE:HES) Earns Positive Rating from Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $82.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HES. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Howard Weil began coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a sector underperform rating for the company. MKM Partners set a $80.00 price objective on Hess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hess to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Hess from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.27.

HES traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,857. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.46 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hess has a twelve month low of $50.08 and a twelve month high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -135.14%.

In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,508,659.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,849,113.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $2,679,263.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,992,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,906,595,000 after buying an additional 520,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,524,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,114,037,000 after purchasing an additional 89,217 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,447,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $600,575,000 after purchasing an additional 99,168 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hess by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,584,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $418,559,000 after purchasing an additional 360,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,365,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,056,000 after purchasing an additional 125,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

