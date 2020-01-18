Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

HXL traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.75. 1,046,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,796. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.23 and a 200 day moving average of $79.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $60.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen set a $87.00 target price on shares of Hexcel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.43.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

