Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Hologic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Hologic from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.38.

HOLX stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.32. 1,672,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,507. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.86. Hologic has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $54.73. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 29.67% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $8,924,720.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,871,295 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 124.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 507,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,600,000 after purchasing an additional 281,078 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 434,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,924,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth $6,610,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth $4,243,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 62.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 54,204 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

