Honest (HNST) Price Tops $0.0061 on Exchanges

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 18th. Honest has a market capitalization of $315,552.00 and approximately $3,744.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Honest token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $248.18 or 0.02785973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00201007 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030564 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00134999 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,342,073 tokens. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.