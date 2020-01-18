Horizen (ZEN) Price Up 24.4% This Week

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.22 or 0.00126117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, COSS, OKEx and DragonEX. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $92.35 million and $1.89 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00617926 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00124270 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000804 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000465 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,227,625 coins. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, COSS, Graviex, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex, OKEx, DragonEX, Binance and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

