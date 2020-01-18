HorusPay (HORUS) Price Down 16.3% This Week

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. HorusPay has a total market cap of $537,401.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HorusPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE. Over the last week, HorusPay has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.45 or 0.02809440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00197946 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030912 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00131102 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HorusPay Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

