Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is $0.08. Hudbay Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $291.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

Shares of NYSE:HBM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,373,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,377. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $930.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 3.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 63.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 687,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 268,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 422.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,078 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 188,448 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 7.1% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 37,994,123 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 26.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,910 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 146,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,371,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,468,000 after buying an additional 137,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

