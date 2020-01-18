Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 6,334 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MS shares. JMP Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.58.

Shares of MS traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.51. The stock had a trading volume of 15,401,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,542,834. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.73. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $93.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 30.37%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,800.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

