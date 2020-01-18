Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.38. The company had a trading volume of 18,473,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,258,121. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.35. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $70.42.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.7758 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

