Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 49.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 88 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of SHW traded up $9.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $594.47. 714,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,792. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $387.95 and a fifty-two week high of $597.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $576.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $543.77.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total value of $1,904,433.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,264 shares of company stock worth $12,827,698. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $575.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $604.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $587.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $579.52.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.