Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,000 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Sterling Bancorp makes up about 1.6% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.17% of Sterling Bancorp worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,365,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,895 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,696,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,787 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,148,000 after acquiring an additional 158,347 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,009,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,482,000 after acquiring an additional 53,255 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Maxim Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.89. 888,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,567. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.39. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $259.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.65 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $98,605.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

