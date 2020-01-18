Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,685 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,972 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lennar were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Lennar by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Lennar by 1,014.4% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 445,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,868,000 after acquiring an additional 405,740 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Lennar by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Lennar by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 9,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,288,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,102.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lennar stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $63.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,210,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,598. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $64.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

LEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Lennar from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Lennar from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James upgraded Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Lennar from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.94.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

