Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 455 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,818 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 7,043 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.22.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.96. 10,043,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,529,435. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The company has a market cap of $326.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.26.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.