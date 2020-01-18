Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.45.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $3.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $379.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,094. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $262.77 and a one year high of $384.68. The company has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.38.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

