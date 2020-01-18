Huntington National Bank Decreases Holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of KLA by 119.7% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 30.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $80,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 632 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $110,682.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Amichai Steimberg sold 4,500 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $800,370.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,053 shares of company stock worth $3,525,299. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,583,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,990. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.58. KLA Corporation has a 52 week low of $91.06 and a 52 week high of $182.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. KLA had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.