Huntington National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,473 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,363 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in BP were worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in BP by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,611,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in BP by 3,772.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 16,977 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BP by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in BP by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 222,567 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

BP stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,809,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,129,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.27. BP plc has a 1 year low of $35.73 and a 1 year high of $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $69.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that BP plc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

