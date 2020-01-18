Huntington National Bank Has $13.62 Million Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.77.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $308.79. 2,610,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,984. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $250.09 and a 12-month high of $331.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $122.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $314.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.85 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 188,646 shares of company stock valued at $58,355,351 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

