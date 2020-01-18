Huntington National Bank Has $45.67 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 64,608 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $45,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2,240.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,563,256,000 after acquiring an additional 34,544,423 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,466,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Pfizer by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,734,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,873 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Pfizer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,186,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,857 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,896,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,895,740. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $224.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.15.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

