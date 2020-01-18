Huntington National Bank Increases Stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Dover by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 13,596 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $1,428,531.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 356,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,478,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $456,106.40. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,210 shares of company stock worth $2,712,287. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.53. 634,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,706. Dover Corp has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $120.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dover from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

