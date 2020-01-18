Huntington National Bank Sells 1,083 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.3% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 422,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,632,000 after acquiring an additional 90,572 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 41.2% during the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 100,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 135,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 177,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. 55.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital set a $140.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. GMP Securities raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,403,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,514. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.65 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $101.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.