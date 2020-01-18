Hydro Protocol Hits Market Cap of $1.71 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 18th. During the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, OKEx, Bgogo and DDEX. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $12,686.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00036166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.98 or 0.05701859 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026740 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00033796 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00128240 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001196 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, OKEx, HADAX, Bgogo, DDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

