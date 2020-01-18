Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,343,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 575% from the previous session’s volume of 199,019 shares.The stock last traded at $3.58 and had previously closed at $3.31.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $214.32 million, a P/E ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.24 million. Analysts anticipate that Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

