ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) vs. Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Head to Head Survey

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) and ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.2% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of ICU Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of ICU Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Repro Med Systems and ICU Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repro Med Systems $17.35 million 12.98 $910,000.00 N/A N/A ICU Medical $1.40 billion 2.83 $28.79 million $7.71 24.84

ICU Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Repro Med Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Repro Med Systems and ICU Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repro Med Systems 1.37% 9.93% 8.06% ICU Medical 5.66% 12.13% 9.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Repro Med Systems and ICU Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repro Med Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A ICU Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

ICU Medical has a consensus price target of $203.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.98%. Given ICU Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ICU Medical is more favorable than Repro Med Systems.

Volatility & Risk

Repro Med Systems has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICU Medical has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ICU Medical beats Repro Med Systems on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs. It also provides IV therapy and diluents, including sodium chloride, dextrose, balanced electrolyte solutions, lactated ringer's, ringer's, mannitol, sodium chloride/dextrose, and sterile water; and irrigation/urologics, such as sodium chloride irrigation, sterile water irrigation, physiologic solutions, ringer's irrigation, acetic acid irrigation, glycine irrigation, sorbitol-mannitol irrigation, flexible containers, and pour bottle options. In addition, the company offers infusion pumps under the Plum 360 and LifeCare PCA brands; Cogent 2-in-1 and CardioFlo hemodynamic monitoring systems; TDQ and OptiQ cardiac output monitoring catheters; Transpac blood pressure transducers; and SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems. Further, it provides ICU Medical Mednet, an enterprise medication management platform that connects smart pumps to hospital's electronic health records, asset tracking systems, and alarm notification platforms. The company sells its products to acute care hospitals, wholesalers, ambulatory clinics, and alternate site facilities, such as clinics, home health care providers, and long-term care facilities. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

