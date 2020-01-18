IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Williams Capital upgraded IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised IDACORP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 25,571 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in IDACORP by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDA opened at $109.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.18. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $92.63 and a 1-year high of $114.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $386.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.