IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.85. 333,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,347. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.04 and a 200 day moving average of $164.91. IDEX has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $176.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.66 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 14,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total value of $2,420,403.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,623.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $243,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $8,833,294 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in IDEX in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in IDEX by 14.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 33.3% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the third quarter valued at $2,333,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

