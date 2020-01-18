IDEX Market Capitalization Reaches $5.80 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 18th. Over the last week, IDEX has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. IDEX has a total market cap of $5.80 million and $200.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX token can now be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IDEX

IDEX’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 456,725,210 tokens. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

