IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 119 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 317.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $171.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.08. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 52 week low of $124.01 and a 52 week high of $175.99.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on JLL shares. Barclays set a $179.00 price target on Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.15.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $1,693,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,449.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

