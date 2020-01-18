IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,965,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $980,173,000 after buying an additional 555,838 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 122.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 730,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,473,000 after buying an additional 401,412 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth $93,471,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,606,000 after buying an additional 138,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 764.0% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 68,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,115,000 after buying an additional 60,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RE opened at $279.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.25. Everest Re Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $208.01 and a fifty-two week high of $281.45.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 22.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RE. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.60.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

