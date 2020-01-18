Ifoods Chain (IFOOD) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Ifoods Chain (CURRENCY:IFOOD) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 18th. Ifoods Chain has a market capitalization of $177,345.00 and approximately $256.00 worth of Ifoods Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ifoods Chain has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ifoods Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including FCoin and Allcoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.07 or 0.02880158 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00204272 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030501 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00137025 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Ifoods Chain

Ifoods Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,499,999,990 tokens. Ifoods Chain’s official Twitter account is @IfoodsL . Ifoods Chain’s official message board is www.ifoodschain.io/#/News . Ifoods Chain’s official website is www.ifoodschain.io

Buying and Selling Ifoods Chain

Ifoods Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ifoods Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ifoods Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ifoods Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

