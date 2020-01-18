IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 2,784 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYD. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 304,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after purchasing an additional 40,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 262.2% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYD opened at $39.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $39.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.4972 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

