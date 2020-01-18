IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 484.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,151,000 after acquiring an additional 97,173 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total transaction of $14,122,056.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares in the company, valued at $97,332,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $339.19 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.90 and a 12 month high of $339.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

