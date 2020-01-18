IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at SunTrust Banks

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks to $90.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $77.00 price objective on IHS Markit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.60.

IHS Markit stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,436,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,711. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.34 and its 200 day moving average is $69.11. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.71. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $50.47 and a 52-week high of $80.08.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 153,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total transaction of $10,977,276.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,272,156.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 5,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 67,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 231,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,463 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

