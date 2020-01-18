IMS Capital Management Has $3.22 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

IMS Capital Management lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,396 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.2% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Moon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,294 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,434.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,271,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.97.

MSFT stock opened at $167.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $102.17 and a 52-week high of $163.94. The firm has a market cap of $1,274.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

