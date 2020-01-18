Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) Receives $3.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several research analysts have commented on ICD shares. ValuEngine raised Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Independence Contract Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Independence Contract Drilling from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 31,213 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 10.8% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 412,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 12.7% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,173,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 132,675 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 12.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,799,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 299,723 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ICD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 141,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,901. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $3.67.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $45.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.05 million. Research analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

