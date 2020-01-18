Ingalls & Snyder LLC Takes Position in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in EZCORP by 320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in EZCORP by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in EZCORP by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EZPW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price target on EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $352.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.77. EZCORP Inc has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 6.65.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $214.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.99 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EZCORP Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

